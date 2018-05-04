Vans shoes maker VF's quarterly revenue top estimates

(Reuters) - VF Corp’s (VFC.N) first-quarter revenue topped Wall Street estimates on Friday, driven by demand for Vans shoes and North Face apparel as well as higher online sales.

VF said net income rose to $252.8 million or 63 cents per share in the three months ended March 31, from $209.2 million or 50 cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue jumped 22 percent to $3.05 billion, topping analysts’ average estimate of $2.92 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.