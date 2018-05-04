FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2018 / 11:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

Vans shoes maker VF's quarterly revenue top estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - VF Corp’s (VFC.N) first-quarter revenue topped Wall Street estimates on Friday, driven by demand for Vans shoes and North Face apparel as well as higher online sales.

VF said net income rose to $252.8 million or 63 cents per share in the three months ended March 31, from $209.2 million or 50 cents per share a year earlier.

    Revenue jumped 22 percent to $3.05 billion, topping analysts’ average estimate of $2.92 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

    Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
