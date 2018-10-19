VF shares drop 7 percent as jeans business continues to fade

(Reuters) - VF Corp (VFC.N) shares tumbled 7 percent on Friday after the apparel maker issued a bleak forecast for its struggling jeans business and reported slow sales at outdoor wear brands including Timberland, even though quarterly results were stronger than expected due to brisk sales of Vans sneakers.

FILE PHOTO: A company logo is pictured outside a Timberland shop in Vienna, Austria, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

“While the results were generally strong, the lack of upside on gross margin and the deterioration in the jeans business, led by Lee ... raise some questions around the story,” Wedbush Securities analyst Christopher Svezia wrote in a note.

In August, VF Corp said it would spin off its less profitable Wrangler and Lee jeans into a publicly traded company. This will allow VF will focus on Vans and its outdoor wear businesses to help improve profit margins.

The company hopes the spin-off will help it boost margins. Gross operating margins from continuing operations decreased in the quarter.

FILE PHOTO: Vans shoes are seen in a Vans shop in Rome, Italy, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi/File Photo

“There is no doubt we can and will be more profitable in this segment,” VF’s CFO, Scott Roe, said about its outdoor business.

The spin-off of the jeans divisions will be complete at the end of April 2019.

Revenue from the high-margin Vans business rose 26 percent in the quarter, and online sales for the brand grew 55 percent. Overall, its active business revenue rose 19 percent.

Revenue fell 2 percent at Timberland, 5 percent at Wrangler and 9 percent at Lee.

“There is noise in this quarter, but when you zoom out and click and look at the big picture, we’re in fundamentally the same place that we thought we were,” Roe said when asked about problems in the jeans business.

In an effort to offset some of these headwinds, VF has kept its inventories flowing, selling products at full price and providing fresh styles to lure millennials as it tackles rising competition from the likes of Nike Inc (NKE.N).

It raised its full-year adjusted earnings forecast to $3.65 per share from the previous expected range of $3.52 to $3.57. It expects revenue for the year to be above or equal to $13.7 billion.

Income from continuing operations rose to $507.1 million, or $1.26 per share, in the second quarter ended Sept. 29, from $473.8 million, or $1.19 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding certain items VF earned $1.43 per share, beating analysts’ average estimate of $1.33, according to Refinitiv estimates.

Net revenue rose 15 percent to $3.91 billion, above the market expectation of $3.87 billion.