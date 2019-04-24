Brazil retailer Via Varejo to fully integrate sales platforms by June 30: CEO

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian electronics and appliance retailer Via Varejo SA plans to fully integrate its online and physical sales platforms by June 30, a move likely to increase margins in the second half of the year, said Chief Executive Officer Peter Estermann on Wednesday.

“We do not see any red flags in our schedule to integrate both platforms... Additional adjustments will be made in the second semester to fully capture omnichannel benefits and advantages”, said Estermann in an earnings call with analysts.