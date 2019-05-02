Deals
Brazil's Via Varejo proposes change in bylaws that eases sale: filing

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The board of Brazilian retailer Via Varejo is proposing to its shareholders the removal of a clause in its bylaws demanding a tender offer to all shareholders if an investor buys a stake larger than 20 percent.

In a securities filing, Via Varejo said the change in the clause, commonly known as a defense from takeovers, is “positive” for the company. Via Varejo, a subsidiary of Brazil’s Grupo Pão de Açúcar (GPA) controlled by France’s Casino Guichard Perrachon SA, has been on the block since November 2016.

GPA currently holds a 36.27 percent stake in Via Varejo and expects to find an strategic buyer for the retailer by year end.

Reporting by Gabriela Mello; editing by Diane Craft

