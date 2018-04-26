Brazil electronics chain Via Varejo misses quarterly profit estimates

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian electronics and appliance retailer Via Varejo SA (VVAR3.SA) missed quarterly profit forecasts on Thursday as net income unexpectedly fell from the year before.

Net profit at Via Varejo, a subsidiary of food retailer GPA (PCAR4.SA) which has been on the block since 2016, slid 26 percent in the first quarter from the year before to 71 million reais ($20.4 million), missing a mean analyst estimate of 133 million reais.

($1 = 3.4841 reais)