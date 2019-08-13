Factbox: Merged CBS and Viacom aim to join U.S. media big league

(Reuters) - CBS Corp (CBS.N) and Viacom Inc (VIAB.O) on Tuesday reached a deal to reunite media mogul Sumner Redstone’s U.S. entertainment empire after 13 years apart.

FILE PHOTO: The CBS broadcasting logo is seen outside the CBS Broadcast Center in Manhattan, New York, U.S., July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

The deal brings together CBS television network, CBS News, Showtime cable networks with MTV Networks, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central and the Paramount movie studios. Together, the company will own more than 140,000 TV episodes and more than 3,600 film titles.

The new company, ViacomCBS, will compete in an industry that has been reshaped after large-scale deals, including $85 billion purchase of Time Warner by AT&T (T.N) and Walt Disney’s (DIS.N) buyout of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc’s film and television assets.

Here is a list of six major media companies, their CEOs and the assets they own:

- AT&T (T.N):

Market Cap: $254.72 billion

CEO: Randall Stephenson, since May 2007

Brands: Turner TV networks, HBO, Cartoon Network, Warner Bros. Studios, CNN and DirecTV

- WALT DISNEY CO (DIS.N)

Market Cap: $246.81 billion

CEO: Robert Iger, since Sept 2005

Brands: The Walt Disney Studios, ABC Studios, National Geographic, ESPN, Marvel Studios, VICE, Lucasfilm Ltd, Pixar Animation Studios, 20th Century Fox Animations, Fox Family; Disney has plans to offer a bundle of its three streaming services starting in November: Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu

- COMCAST CORP (CMCSA.O):

Market Cap: $197.53 billion

CEO: Brian Roberts, since Nov. 2002

Brands: NBC Universal, XFINITY, Sky, Comcast Cable, Universal theme parks, Comcast Spectacor

- NETFLIX INC (NFLX.O):

Market Cap: $136.73 billion

CEO: Reed Hastings, since Sept. 1998

Brands: Netflix streaming service, Netflix DVD rental, Orange is the New Black, Stranger Things, Black Mirror, 13 Reasons Why, Bodyguard

- FOX CORP (FOXA.O)

Market Cap: $12.43 billion

CEO: Lachlan Murdoch, since March 2019

Brands: Fox Broadcasting Company, Fox Business Network, Fox Television Stations, Fox News, Fox Sports

- DISCOVERY INC (DISCA.O)

FILE PHOTO: The Viacom office is seen in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

Market Cap: $4.68 billion

CEO: David Zaslav, since Jan. 2007

Brands: TLC, Animal Planet, Discovery Kids, Oprah Winfrey Network