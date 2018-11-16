'Mission Impossible' powers Viacom revenue jump

The Viacom office is seen in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - Viacom Inc (VIAB.O), the owner of MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon, reported a 5 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Friday, as its Paramount Pictures division gained from the success of “Mission: Impossible - Fallout”.

Net income attributable to Viacom fell to $394 million, or 98 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30 from $674 million, or $1.67 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue, however, rose to $3.49 billion from $3.32 billion.