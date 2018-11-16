Entertainment News
November 16, 2018 / 1:58 PM / Updated an hour ago

Viacom signs multi-picture film deal with Netflix

1 Min Read

The Viacom office is seen in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - Viacom Inc’s Paramount Pictures Chief Executive Officer Jim Gianopulos said on Friday it has signed a multi-picture film deal with Netflix Inc.

“Our priority is to expand our role as a major global content supplier. As such, we’re exploring various new revenue streams in addition to our traditional theatrical releases as a producer of first-run films and television for other media platforms,” Gianopulos said on a conference call with analysts.

Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru and Ken Li in New York; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.