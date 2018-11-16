Viacom signs multi-picture film deal with Netflix

The Viacom office is seen in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - Viacom Inc’s Paramount Pictures Chief Executive Officer Jim Gianopulos said on Friday it has signed a multi-picture film deal with Netflix Inc.

“Our priority is to expand our role as a major global content supplier. As such, we’re exploring various new revenue streams in addition to our traditional theatrical releases as a producer of first-run films and television for other media platforms,” Gianopulos said on a conference call with analysts.