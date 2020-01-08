Technology News
ViacomCBS, Comcast renew content carriage deal for some CBS channels

FILE PHOTO: ViacomCBS headquarters is pictured in New York, New York, U.S. December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

(Reuters) - ViacomCBS Inc and Comcast Corp renewed their content carriage deal on Wednesday, which would allow Comcast to continue retransmission of 23 CBS-owned television channels.

The deal will also include distribution of channels such as Showtime and CBS Sports Network, to users of Comcast’s internet service Xfinity.

CBS’s on-demand video service CBS All Access will be available on Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Flex platforms later in the year, the statement said.

