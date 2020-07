FILE PHOTO: The ViacomCBS logo is displayed on the Nasdaq MarketSite to celebrate the company's merger, in New York, U.S., December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - CBS Television Studios has signed a multi-year agreement with civil rights group National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) to create content for broadcast, cable and streaming platforms.

The partnership will also allow them to sell scripted, unscripted and documentary content to third-party platforms, the ViacomCBS-owned (VIACA.O) company said on Wednesday.