ViacomCBS to launch streaming service Paramount+ in March

FILE PHOTO: The ViacomCBS logo is displayed on the Nasdaq MarketSite to celebrate the company's merger, in New York, U.S., December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Media company ViacomCBS Inc said on Tuesday it will launch its streaming service, Paramount+, in the United States on March 4.

The company said Paramount+, previously CBS All Access, will debut in Latin America and Canada on the same day, in the Nordics on March 25, and in Australia during mid 2021.

Joining other media companies’ streaming services such as Walt Disney Co’s Disney+, Netflix Inc and AT&T Inc’s HBO Max, Paramount+ will compete for space in the rapidly growing market spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Paramount+ will include episodes and movies from ViacomCBS-owned BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures, including original series such as “The Twilight Zone” and “The Good Fight”.