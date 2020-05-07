May 7, 2020 / 11:14 AM / Updated 34 minutes ago

ViacomCBS beats revenue estimates as lockdowns boost demand for streaming

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Media company ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC.O) on Thursday beat Wall Street revenue estimates for the first quarter on higher demand for entertainment from people hunkered down at home under coronavirus-led lockdowns.

Revenue fell to $6.67 billion in the quarter ended March 31, from $7.1 billion, a year earlier, beating the average analyst estimate of $6.59 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Domestic streaming and digital video revenue jumped 51% to $471 million from a year earlier.

Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

