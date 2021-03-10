Messaging app Viber stops Myanmar ads sales pending investigation

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Rakuten-owned messaging app Viber said on Wednesday it was stopping all advertising in Myanmar temporarily, after a Reuters story found it had recently run adverts for a military-backed telecoms firm there.
“We are looking into the current situation to ensure all ads comply with guidelines,” Viber said in a tweet responding to the Reuters story. “While we are conducting this analysis, we have decided to stop all advertising to Myanmar.”
Reporting by Fanny Potkin; editing by John Stonestreet
