Vice Media names Nancy Dubuc CEO, co-founder Smith to be chairman

(Reuters) - Vice Media LLC on Tuesday named Nancy Dubuc as chief executive officer, succeeding co-founder Shane Smith, three months after the millennial-focused media firm apologized for allowing a “boy’s club” atmosphere to flourish at the company.

FILE PHOTO - Nancy Dubuc, president, Entertainment and Media of A+E Networks arrives at the premiere of the Lifetime cable channel film "Call Me Crazy: A Five Film" in Los Angeles April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Dubuc joins Vice from A+E Networks.

Smith will become executive chairman and focus on deals and content development, the company said in a statement.

Vice in December fired three employees on reports that more than two dozen women experienced or witnessed sexual misconduct at the company. It has laid out steps to improve the work atmosphere for women, committing to equal pay for men and women by the end of 2018.

Vice, which started as a Montreal punk magazine in 1994, attracted top investors in recent years as the multimedia company evolved into a news and entertainment platform catering to millennials.