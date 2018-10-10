Vietnam's Vietjet signs $1.24 billion financing deal for 10 Airbus planes

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam’s Vietjet Aviation VJC.HM signed a combined $1.24 billion worth of financing agreements to eventually purchase up to 10 Airbus (AIR.PA) planes, the company said on Wednesday.

A VietJet aircraft is seen at Noi Bai International airport in Hanoi, Vietnam January 12, 2018. REUTERS/Kham/File Photo

Vietjet signed a financing agreement with Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Company Ltd (8593.T) and France-based banking group BNP Paribas to finance the carrier’s acquisition of up to five new aircraft worth $614 million at list price.

Vietjet also signed a memorandum of understanding valued at $625 million for financing and future ownership of five other aircraft at list prices with France-based banking group Natixis and some Japanese equity underwriters, it said in a statement.