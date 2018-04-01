FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
April 1, 2018 / 3:07 PM / Updated 8 minutes ago

China and Vietnam call for maritime disputes to be settled

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI (Reuters) - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday China and Vietnam should settle their disputes in the South China Sea through talks and move to jointly exploit its waters.

China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Vietnam's President Tran Dai Quang talk under a statue of the late Vietnamese revolutionary leader Ho Chi Minh at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam April 1, 2018. REUTERS/Kham

“We have agreed that settling the maritime issues is extremely important for the healthy and sustainable development of bilateral relations,” he told reporters after a meeting with Vietnamese Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh in Hanoi.

China claims 90 percent of the potentially energy-rich maritime territory and has been building on and militarizing rocky outcrops and reefs in its waters.

Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also lay claim to parts of it, through which about $5 trillion of trade passes each year. Vietnam is the country most openly at odds with China over the issue.

Slideshow (6 Images)

“The two sides should better manage disputes through talks and refrain from taking unilateral actions that may further complicate and expand the disputes,” Wang said.

“At the same time, (the two sides) should promote cooperation at the sea, including holding talks on joint exploitation.”

Wang and Minh said bilateral relations had seen positive development, with rising trade and investment as the two neighbors further opened up markets to each other. Bilateral trade exceeded $100 billion last year.

Minh said Vietnam and China shared responsibility to maintain peace and stability in the region, reiterating Vietnam’s stance that the maritime disputes must be resolved peacefully manner and according to international law.

Reporting by Khanh Vu and Minh Nguyen; Editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.