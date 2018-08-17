FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
August 17, 2018 / 3:39 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

U.S. State Department calls on Vietnam to release 'prisoners of conscience'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Friday called on Vietnam to release all “prisoners of conscience” immediately, one day after a Vietnamese court conducted a one-day trial of an activist and sentenced him to 20 years in prison.

Le Dinh Luong, 53, was arrested last year after encouraging people to boycott a National Assembly election, writing Facebook posts that expressed views against the party and state, and inciting protests against a Taiwanese steel firm, according to the communist-party-run newspaper Nghe An. He had been charged with attempting to overthrow the state.

Luong’s lawyer said he will appeal the verdict.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and Makini Brice

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.