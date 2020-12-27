Vietnam likely recorded $1 billion trade deficit in December - preliminary data

FILE PHOTO: A woman rides a motorcycle as she passes containers at Hai Phong port, Vietnam September 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kham/File Photo

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam likely recorded a trade deficit of $1 billion in December, government data released on Sunday showed.

Exports in December likely rose 17% from a year earlier to $26.5 billion, while imports were likely up 22.7% to $27.5 billion, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said in a statement.

The GSO’s trade data is traditionally released before the end of the reporting period and often subject to revision.

For 2020, the Southeast Asian country’s exports likely rose 6.5% to $281.47 billion, while imports were up 3.6% to $262.41 billion, translating into a trade surplus of $19.06 billion, the GSO said.

According to the GSO, Vietnam’s industrial output in 2020 rose 3.4% and its average consumer prices increased 3.23%.