February 29, 2020 / 4:35 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Vietnam February consumer price index rises 5.4% year-on-year: statistics office

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam’s consumer price index in February rose 5.4% from a year earlier, led by an increase in the cost of food, housing and education services, government data released on Saturday showed.

The cost of food and food services rose 9.32% in the period, while the cost of education services was up 4.65%, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said in a statement.

Compared with last month, the consumer price index fell 0.17%, the GSO said. It increased 1.06% from the end of last year.

Core inflation - excluding food, energy, health care and education prices - rose 2.94% in February from a year earlier and was up 0.17% from January, the GSO said.

