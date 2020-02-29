Vietnam February trade surplus likely $100 million: statistics office

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam likely posted a trade surplus of $100 million in February, compared with a trade deficit of $280 million in January, government data released on Saturday showed.

Exports in February rose 34% from a year earlier to $18.6 billion, while imports rose 26% to $18.5 billion, the General Statistics Office said in a statement.

For the first two months of this year, Vietnam’s exports rose 2.4% from a year earlier to $36.92 billion, while imports were up 2.4% to $37.10 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of $180 million, it said.

Smartphones, garments and electronic home appliances were among the largest export earners in the two-month period. Key imports were electronics, machinery and fabrics, the department said.