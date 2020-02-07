Commodities
February 7, 2020 / 8:47 AM / Updated an hour ago

Citibank, ING to arrange funds for LNG-fired power units in Vietnam

1 Min Read

HANOI (Reuters) - PetroVietnam Power Corp has signed a deal to allow a consortium of Citibank and ING Bank [INGBK.UL] to arrange funds for its project to expand a gas-fired power complex in southern Vietnam with two new units, the company said.

The funds will be used for the construction of the 1,500-megawatt (MW) total capacity Nhon Trach 3 and 4 plants in Dong Nai province, PetroVietnam Power said in a statement following the signing of the deal earlier this week.

The plants - to cost about $1.4 billion - are scheduled to start commercial operations from the fourth quarter of 2022, and will be fired by imported liquefied natural gas (LNG), according to PetroVietnam Power.

Nhon Trach 1 and 2 have a total capacity of 1,200 MW and are both fired by locally produced natural gas, according to the company.

Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below