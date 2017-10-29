Vietnam's October crude oil output falls 5.1 percent year-on-year to 1.12 million tonnes

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam’s crude oil output in October is estimated at 1.12 million tonnes (265,000 barrels per day), down 5.1 percent from a year ago, the government said on Sunday.

Crude oil output in September was kept the same as estimated at 1.06 million tonnes, the General Statistics Office said in its monthly report. [nL4N1MA3D4]

Vietnam’s January to October crude oil exports rose 2.6 percent year-on-year to an estimated 5.9 million tonnes.

The following table updates production figures for Vietnam’s key energy products this month.

Units: Oil, coal and LPG in tonnes; natural gas in billion cubic meters; electricity in billion kilowatt hours.