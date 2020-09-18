Factbox: Vietnam targets jump in solar, wind power capacity

(Reuters) - Vietnam plans to ramp up its solar and wind power generation capacity, aiming to raise the proportion of renewables in its power mix to 15%-20% by 2030 and to 25%-30% by 2045, from 10% currently.
The total installed solar power generation capacity is expected to exceed 8,000 megawatts (MW) by the end of 2020 from 5,053 MW as of July, the Vietnam Energy Association said.
Wind power generation capacity is targeted to rise from 429 MW to 800 MW by end-2020 and 2,000 MW by 2025, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said.
Facing an imminent electricity shortage, Vietnam is developing renewables, along with LNG-to-power and coal-based projects, as hydropower has been almost fully tapped while oil and gas production has peaked. Plans to build nuclear power plants were scrapped in 2016.
Below are some of the largest projects that have become operational or are under construction.
SOLAR PROJECTS
TRUNG NAM - THUAN NAM SOLAR FARM
Company: Trung Nam Group
Where: central province of Ninh Thuan
Capacity: 450 MW
Investment: 12 trillion dong ($517.75 million)
Status: Construction which started in March is scheduled to be completed by October.
DAU TIENG PV SOLAR POWER
Company: Xuan Cau Holdings and BGrimm Power LLC
Where: southern province of Tay Ninh
Capacity: 410 MW
Investment: 11 trillion dong ($474.59 million)
Status: In operation since June 2019
PHU MY SOLAR FARM
Company: Bamboo Capital Group
Where: central province of Binh Dinh
Capacity: 330 MW
Investment: 6.2 trillion dong ($267.51 million)
Status: Under construction. Scheduled for completion by end-2020
BIM SOLAR FARM
Company: BIM Group and AC Energy Philippines
Where: Ninh Thuan province
Capacity: 330 MW
Investment: 7 trillion dong ($302.01 million)
Status: In operation since April 2019
HOA HOI SOLAR FARM
Company: TTVN Group and BGrimm Power LLC
Where: central province of Phu Yen
Capacity: 257 MW
Investment: 4.99 trillion dong ($215.29 million)
Status: In operation since June 2019
SAO MAI SOLAR FARM
Company: Sao Mai Group
Where: southern province of An Giang
Capacity: 210 MW
Investment: 6 trillion dong ($258.88 million)
Status: The first phase of 104 MW started power generation in July 2019. Construction of the second 106 MW phase began in September.
WIND POWER PROJECTS
TRUNG NAM WIND FARM (ONSHORE)
Company: Trung Nam Group
Where: Ninh Thuan province
Capacity: 151.95 MW
Investment: 4 trillion dong ($172.58 million)
Status: Construction started in August 2016 and is scheduled to be completed by the fourth quarter this year.
QUOC VINH SOC TRANG WIND FARM (ONSHORE)
Company: ECOTECH Vietnam
Where: Southern province of Soc Trang
Capacity: 129 MW
Investment: 5.32 trillion dong ($229.54 million)
Status: Construction of the plant began in March. Its first phase of 30 MW is scheduled to start power generation in 2021.
HOA BINH WIND FARM (OFFSHORE)
Company: Phuong Anh Trade and Investment Co.
Where: Southern province of Bac Lieu
Capacity: 100 MW
Investment: 5.22 trillion dong ($225.22 million)
Status: Construction started in July and scheduled to be completed by November 2021.
BAC LIEU WIND FARM (OFFSHORE)
Company: Cong Ly Co.
Where: Bac Lieu province
Capacity: 99.2 MW
Investment: 5 trillion dong ($215.73 million)
Status: The first phase of the project started power generation in 2013 and the entire project from 2016.
HIEP THANH WIND FARM (ONSHORE)
Company: Ecotech Tra Vinh
Where: Southern province of Tra Vinh
Capacity: 78 MW
Investment: 3.37 trillion dong ($145.40 million)
Status: Construction started in March. Its first turbine will start power generation early 2021 and the entire project by mid-2021.
Sources: Energy Institute of Vietnam, Vietnam Energy Association, provincial authorities, Ministry of Industry and Trade, related companies and state media
($1 = 23,177 dong)
Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Ed Davies
