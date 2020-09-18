Factbox: Vietnam targets jump in solar, wind power capacity

(Reuters) - Vietnam plans to ramp up its solar and wind power generation capacity, aiming to raise the proportion of renewables in its power mix to 15%-20% by 2030 and to 25%-30% by 2045, from 10% currently.

FILE PHOTO: A man exercises on his boat in front of a wind power system made from plastic buckets at a floating village in Hanoi, Vietnam June 29, 2016. Picture taken on June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Kham

The total installed solar power generation capacity is expected to exceed 8,000 megawatts (MW) by the end of 2020 from 5,053 MW as of July, the Vietnam Energy Association said.

Wind power generation capacity is targeted to rise from 429 MW to 800 MW by end-2020 and 2,000 MW by 2025, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said.

Facing an imminent electricity shortage, Vietnam is developing renewables, along with LNG-to-power and coal-based projects, as hydropower has been almost fully tapped while oil and gas production has peaked. Plans to build nuclear power plants were scrapped in 2016.

Below are some of the largest projects that have become operational or are under construction.

SOLAR PROJECTS

TRUNG NAM - THUAN NAM SOLAR FARM

Company: Trung Nam Group

Where: central province of Ninh Thuan

Capacity: 450 MW

Investment: 12 trillion dong ($517.75 million)

Status: Construction which started in March is scheduled to be completed by October.

DAU TIENG PV SOLAR POWER

Company: Xuan Cau Holdings and BGrimm Power LLC

Where: southern province of Tay Ninh

Capacity: 410 MW

Investment: 11 trillion dong ($474.59 million)

Status: In operation since June 2019

PHU MY SOLAR FARM

Company: Bamboo Capital Group

Where: central province of Binh Dinh

Capacity: 330 MW

Investment: 6.2 trillion dong ($267.51 million)

Status: Under construction. Scheduled for completion by end-2020

BIM SOLAR FARM

Company: BIM Group and AC Energy Philippines

Where: Ninh Thuan province

Capacity: 330 MW

Investment: 7 trillion dong ($302.01 million)

Status: In operation since April 2019

HOA HOI SOLAR FARM

Company: TTVN Group and BGrimm Power LLC

Where: central province of Phu Yen

Capacity: 257 MW

Investment: 4.99 trillion dong ($215.29 million)

Status: In operation since June 2019

SAO MAI SOLAR FARM

Company: Sao Mai Group

Where: southern province of An Giang

Capacity: 210 MW

Investment: 6 trillion dong ($258.88 million)

Status: The first phase of 104 MW started power generation in July 2019. Construction of the second 106 MW phase began in September.

WIND POWER PROJECTS

TRUNG NAM WIND FARM (ONSHORE)

Company: Trung Nam Group

Where: Ninh Thuan province

Capacity: 151.95 MW

Investment: 4 trillion dong ($172.58 million)

Status: Construction started in August 2016 and is scheduled to be completed by the fourth quarter this year.

QUOC VINH SOC TRANG WIND FARM (ONSHORE)

Company: ECOTECH Vietnam

Where: Southern province of Soc Trang

Capacity: 129 MW

Investment: 5.32 trillion dong ($229.54 million)

Status: Construction of the plant began in March. Its first phase of 30 MW is scheduled to start power generation in 2021.

HOA BINH WIND FARM (OFFSHORE)

Company: Phuong Anh Trade and Investment Co.

Where: Southern province of Bac Lieu

Capacity: 100 MW

Investment: 5.22 trillion dong ($225.22 million)

Status: Construction started in July and scheduled to be completed by November 2021.

BAC LIEU WIND FARM (OFFSHORE)

Company: Cong Ly Co.

Where: Bac Lieu province

Capacity: 99.2 MW

Investment: 5 trillion dong ($215.73 million)

Status: The first phase of the project started power generation in 2013 and the entire project from 2016.

HIEP THANH WIND FARM (ONSHORE)

Company: Ecotech Tra Vinh

Where: Southern province of Tra Vinh

Capacity: 78 MW

Investment: 3.37 trillion dong ($145.40 million)

Status: Construction started in March. Its first turbine will start power generation early 2021 and the entire project by mid-2021.

Sources: Energy Institute of Vietnam, Vietnam Energy Association, provincial authorities, Ministry of Industry and Trade, related companies and state media

($1 = 23,177 dong)