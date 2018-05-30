FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
May 30, 2018 / 4:22 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Vietnam court upholds key decision in country's biggest-ever fraud case: victim's lawyer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI (Reuters) - A Vietnamese court has upheld a key judgment in the country’s biggest-ever fraud case, a lawyer for one of the victims told Reuters, in a trial that has spotlighted Vietnam’s ability to tackle financial crime at a time when foreign banks are heeding government calls to invest.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s High Court ruled on Wednesday to uphold a judgment that the central perpetrator of a 4.9 trillion dong ($215 million) theft is responsible for returning some of the stolen money, rather than the individual’s employer at the time, state-controlled VietinBank CTG.HM.

The ruling comes as financial firms such as investment banks and global buyout funds flock to Vietnam, hoping to capitalize on a period of privatization and capital-raising deals in the fast-growing emerging Southeast Asian economy.

The chief executive of one victim, depositor Saigonbank Berjaya Securities JSC (SBBS) - a unit of Malaysia’s Berjaya Corporation Bhd (BGRO.KL) - also confirmed Wednesday’s verdict.

    Josephine Yei told Reuters earlier that if the ruling was upheld, she had little hope of recouping her bank’s $10 million from the perpetrator, who was sentenced to life imprisonment.

    VietinBank, formally Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade, did not respond to an emailed request for comment. A VietinBank lawyer said the bank had instructed its lawyers not to comment.

    Majority owner State Bank of Vietnam - the country’s central bank - could not provide immediate comment.

    Reporting by James PearsonEditing by Christopher Cushing

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.