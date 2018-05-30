Vietnam court upholds key decision in country's biggest-ever fraud case: victim's lawyer

HANOI (Reuters) - A Vietnamese court has upheld a key judgment in the country’s biggest-ever fraud case, a lawyer for one of the victims told Reuters, in a trial that has spotlighted Vietnam’s ability to tackle financial crime at a time when foreign banks are heeding government calls to invest.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s High Court ruled on Wednesday to uphold a judgment that the central perpetrator of a 4.9 trillion dong ($215 million) theft is responsible for returning some of the stolen money, rather than the individual’s employer at the time, state-controlled VietinBank CTG.HM.

The ruling comes as financial firms such as investment banks and global buyout funds flock to Vietnam, hoping to capitalize on a period of privatization and capital-raising deals in the fast-growing emerging Southeast Asian economy.

The chief executive of one victim, depositor Saigonbank Berjaya Securities JSC (SBBS) - a unit of Malaysia’s Berjaya Corporation Bhd (BGRO.KL) - also confirmed Wednesday’s verdict.

Josephine Yei told Reuters earlier that if the ruling was upheld, she had little hope of recouping her bank’s $10 million from the perpetrator, who was sentenced to life imprisonment.

VietinBank, formally Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade, did not respond to an emailed request for comment. A VietinBank lawyer said the bank had instructed its lawyers not to comment.

Majority owner State Bank of Vietnam - the country’s central bank - could not provide immediate comment.