Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
APAC

Vietnam's Communist Party cuts short key congress amid COVID-19 outbreak

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A Vietnamese soldier stands guard at the National Convention Center, the venue for the 13th national congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, in Hanoi, Vietnam January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Kham/File Photo

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam’s ruling Communist Party said it would cut short a key five-yearly congress on Saturday amid a new COVID-19 outbreak in several northern provinces that was detected earlier this week.

The congress will end on Monday, a day earlier than previously scheduled, state media reported. The reports did not say why the congress would end early.

Reporting by Khanh Vu and Phuong Nguyen; Writing by James Pearson; Editing by William Mallard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up