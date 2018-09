HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam President Tran Dai Quang died on Friday, state television and radio announced.

FILE PHOTO: Vietnam's President Tran Dai Quang attends a news conference in Hanoi, Vietnam September 6, 2017. REUTERS/Kham/File Photo

Quang, 61, died in hospital on Friday morning from a “serious illness despite efforts by domestic and international doctors and professors,” Vietnam Television reported.