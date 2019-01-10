Vietnam arrests former BIDV banker amid graft crackdown

HANOI (Reuters) - Police in Vietnam have arrested a former senior executive of BIDV, a bank that has come under scrutiny from an anti-graft campaign in the communist-ruled country, state media reported on Thursday.

Doan Anh Sang, former deputy chief executive officer of the bank, formally known as Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam, was accused of “violations of regulations on banking operations”, Tien Phong newspaper reported, citing police.

The bank’s former chairman, Tran Bac Ha was arrested in November, and according to the newspaper four other BDVI officials have also been arrested.

BIDV, one Vietnam’s largest listed banks, did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment. Sang’s lawyer was not immediately available for comment either.

Sang was removed from his position at the bank in August amid a larger investigation into wrongdoings at the bank, the report said.