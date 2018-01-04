FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Iran
Myanmar
Predictions 2018
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Special Reports
Deals
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Future Of Money
#World News
January 4, 2018 / 8:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

Singapore orders removal of fugitive Vietnamese tycoon: letter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore has ordered the removal of fugitive Vietnamese businessman Phan Van Anh Vu from the country, a government letter that was dated Thursday and reviewed by Reuters showed.

The letter sent by Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority to Vu’s lawyer, which includes an ‘order of removal’ dated Dec. 30, said Vietnamese authorities informed the agency the passport Vu used to enter the country with was “fake”.

Vu remained in Singapore as of Wednesday, but one of his lawyers, Remy Choo, told Reuters on Thursday that he did not know the current whereabouts of his client.

Singapore’s immigration authority had no immediate comment.

Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.