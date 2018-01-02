Fugitive Vietnamese tycoon seeks passage to Germany

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - A fugitive Vietnamese businessman who has been detained in Singapore is seeking passage to Germany to avoid being sent back to Vietnam, lawyers representing him in Singapore and Germany said on Tuesday.

Wanted by Vietnam in connection with a corruption crackdown and for revealing state secrets, Phan Van Anh Vu was detained in Singapore on Thursday as he tried to leave for Malaysia.

Remy Choo, a lawyer engaged by the 42-year-old businessman’s family, said Vu was seeking to get to Germany. Choo said he had been unable to speak to his client and had filed a court application to compel immigration authorities to give him access.

Victor Pfaff, a lawyer representing Vu in Frankfurt, confirmed he had written to the German embassy in Singapore about the case on Dec. 31. The German foreign office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.