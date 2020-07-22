U.S.-Vietnam JV plans to invest up to $6 billion in LNG power project: CEO

HANOI (Reuters) - Chan May LNG, a U.S.-Vietnam joint venture, plans to invest up to $6 billion in a power project in central Vietnam as it seeks to cash in on the Southeast Asian country’s rising demand for electricity, its chief executive officer said on Wednesday.

The project in the province of Thua Thien Hue will include a 4-gigawatt power plant, an LNG terminal and storage facilities, John Rockhold told Reuters on the sidelines of the Vietnam Energy Summit in Hanoi.