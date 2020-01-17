Vietnam's largest mobile carrier to launch commercial 5G services in June

FILE PHOTO: A logo of the upcoming mobile standard 5G is pictured in Hanover, Germany March 31, 2019. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam’s largest telecommunication company, Viettel, will launch commercial 5G mobile services from June this year, the company said on Friday.

The military-run company said in a statement it would use 5G network equipment and software developed itself, adding that it has become the sixth firm the world to produce 5G network equipment after Ericsson, Nokia, Huawei [HWT.UL], Samsung Electronics and ZTE.

The statement came after Viettel conducted its first trial video call on its 5G network the same day. Viettel said it would develop both civilian and military services based on its 5G platform.