Technology News
July 6, 2020 / 2:27 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Vietnam's Vingroup says produces first 5G smartphones under Vsmart brand

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A manufacturer works at an assembly line of Vingroup's Vsmart phone in Hai Phong, Vietnam December 4, 2018. REUTERS/Kham

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam’s VinSmart, a unit of Vingroup, has produced its first 5G smartphones in cooperation with the U.S.’s Qualcomm, Vingroup said on Monday.

The model, Vsmart Aris 5G, is equipped with a Snapdragon 765G 5G module platform and a quantum security chip, the company said in a statement, adding that it also has a Super AMOLED 6.39” display, 8GB RAM and a 4,000 mAh battery.

The company didn’t say when it planned to market the model, or how many units it intended to produce.

Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by James Pearson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below