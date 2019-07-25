Italian fashion group OTB boosts stake in Dutch brand Viktor&Rolf

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian fashion group OTB increased its stake in fashion house Viktor&Rolf to 70% with the remaining 30% equally split between the founders of the Dutch brand, the company said on Thursday.

OTB - which stands for Only The Brave - owns a string of street and upmarket European brands including Diesel, Maison Margiela, Marni and Paula Cademartori.

It recently said it was planning to invest 200 million euros ($223 million) over the next three years in mergers and acquisitions.

The group, founded by Italian entrepreneur and designer Renzo Rosso, bought an initial 51% stake in Viktor&Rolf - founded by Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren - in 2008.

The increase announced on Thursday “is part of the group’s plan to accelerate the growth of the brands already in its portfolio”, the company said.