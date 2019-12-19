Australia's Village Roadshow gets $517 million bid from Pacific Equity Partners

(Reuters) - Australian theme parks and movie theater operator Village Roadshow (VRL.AX) said on Thursday it has received a conditional indicative takeover bid from Pacific Equity Partners for A$761.2 million ($517 million).

The private equity firm’s offer of A$3.90 per share represents a premium of 21.9% to Village Roadshow’s Wednesday closing price. Shares of the company have been currently halted for trading.

Pacific Equity said it was willing to offer a full cash consideration or a combination of cash and scrip in a newly incorporated acquisition entity, Village said.

The Melbourne-based company said its largest shareholder and an associate of Pacific Equity have entered into a call option over about 19% of its issued shares.

Village said it was in talks with Pacific and was ready to provide due diligence information.

Pacific was not immediately available for comment.