Brazilian asset manager Vinci expects $1 billion valuation in Nasdaq IPO

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian asset manager Vinci Partners Investments plans to raise up to $250 million and reach a $1 billion valuation in an initial public offering on Nasdaq, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

The asset manager will be listed under the ticker VINP.O and set the price range between $16 and $18 for each of its class A shares, but did not disclose the pricing date.

Vinci, which has 46.1 billion reais ($8.6 billion)in assets under management and is controlled by former investment bank Pactual partner Gilberto Sayao, expects to reach a valuation of nearly $1 billion after the IPO, considering the price range.

The asset manager’s listing comes as Brazilians move most of their savings out of government bonds seeking higher returns, as Brazil’s benchmark interest rate is at a record low of 2%.

The firm said net proceeds of the offering will be around $216 million and Vinci plans to use it to co-invest in its funds, potential acquisitions and corporate purposes.

JPMorgan & Chase, Goldman Sachs and BTG Pactual are managing the offering.

