Brazilian asset manager Vinci files for IPO on Nasdaq

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian asset manager Vinci Partners is planning an initial public offering on Nasdaq, according to a securities filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday.

Vinci did not disclose the amount it plans to raise in the offering, but said it will use the proceeds for investments, potential acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

Vinci has nearly 46 billion reais under management in private equity, infrastructure, real estate, hedge and credit funds, according to the document.

JPMorgan & Chase, Goldman Sachs and BTG Pactual will manage the offering, Vinci said.

Brazilian asset managers are luring billions from investors seeking higher returns at a time when the benchmark interest rate in Latin American’s largest economy is at a record low of 2%.

Vinci was founded in 2009 by Gilberto Sayao, Alessandro Horta and other partners of Banco UBS Pactual SA, which had been controlled by UBS Group SA.

In the first nine months of 2020, Vinci posted a profit of 116.8 million reais and gross revenue of 248.7 million reais.