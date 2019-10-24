Airports and road tolls boost Vinci's quarterly sales

PARIS (Reuters) - French construction company Vinci said sales in the first nine months of the year rose 11% to 34.9 billion euros thanks to a solid performance from its airports and motorway concessions, and the firm confirmed its forecasts for higher full-year net income and revenues.

Vinci, which bought a majority stake in Britain’s Gatwick airport in December, said third-quarter sales rose 12.4% to 13.1 billion euros on an actual basis and rose 6.3% on a like-for-like basis.

Vinci (SGEF.PA) has been expanding into faster-growing and more profitable concessions such as airports and motorways, as well as engineering projects for the energy industry, to counter weakness elsewhere in the construction sector.