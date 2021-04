FILE PHOTO: Labourers work at Vinfast auto plant on the occasion of its opening ceremony in Hai Phong city, Vietnam June 14, 2019. REUTERS/Kham/File Photo

HANOI (Reuters) - Shares of Vietnam’s biggest conglomerate, Vingroup JSC, rose as much as 6.97% to hit a record high on Tuesday, after sources said it was considering a U.S. initial public offering for its car unit that could value VinFast at about $60 billion.