NEW YORK (Reuters) - Vir Biotechnology VIR.O priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $20 a share on Thursday, at the bottom end of expectations, a fresh blow for SoftBank Group Corp’s (9984.T) Vision Fund, owner of 21% in the infectious disease researcher.

San Francisco-based Vir raised $142.9 million having previously set a price range of $20-$22 per share. The IPO valued Vir at $2.2 billion.