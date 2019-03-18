March 18, 2019 / 5:16 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Virbac 2018 operating profit grows helped by U.S. market

(Reuters) - French veterinary pharmaceutical company Virbac said 2018 operating profit before depreciation of assets arising from acquisitions grew by 9.6 percent, helped by a strong performance in the U.S. and all other countries except Chile.

Virbac, which sells animal medicines in more than 100 countries, added that the growth came despite a negative currency impact of 7.1 million euros.

The company expects its 2019 operating profit to revenue ratio to increase by around 1 point at constant exchange rates compared to 2018, it said on Monday.

Reporting by Anna Rzhevkina; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
