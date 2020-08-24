Business News
August 24, 2020

Virgin Australia's unsecured creditors to get 9-13% return under Bain deal: administrator



FILE PHOTO: A Virgin Australia Airlines plane is seen at Kingsford Smith International Airport the morning after Australia implemented an entry ban on non-citizens and non-residents intended to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sydney, Australia, March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd’s (VAH.AX) unsecured creditors will receive an average return of 9-13% of their funds as part of U.S. private equity group Bain Capital’s proposed purchase of the airline, administrator Deloitte said in a report on Tuesday.

The unsecured creditors include bondholders owed A$2 billion ($1.43 billion). Priority creditors and employees will receive 100% of funds owed, the report said.

Unsecured bondholders Broad Peak and Tor Investment Management on Friday withdrew plans to propose a rival debt-to-equity recapitalisation deal they said would provide a higher return, leaving the Bain deal as the only real option apart from liquidation.

Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Himani Sarkar

