Virgin Australia to defer deliveries of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft

A Boeing 737-800 aircraft from Australia's second largest airline, Virgin Australia, is seen on the tarmac at the domestic terminal of Sydney Airport in Australia, August 19, 2018. Picture taken August 19, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

(Reuters) - Virgin Australia Holdings said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with Boeing to delay deliveries of the U.S. planemaker’s now contentious 737 MAX aircraft.

Last month, Australia’s civil aviation safety authority suspended Boeing’s 737 MAX aircraft from flying to or from Australia, following fatal crashes involving Boeing’s latest model in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

The country’s no. 2 airline said in a statement on Tuesday it had deferred delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft from November 2019 to July 2021, and that it would convert an additional 15 of its 737 MAX 8 aircraft on order to 737 MAX10s.