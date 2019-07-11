Deals
July 10, 2019 / 11:49 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Virgin Australia's frequent-flyer partner seeks to sell stake

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Aircraft from Australia's second largest airline, Virgin Australia, sit on the tarmac at the domestic terminal of Sydney Airport in Australia, August 19, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

(Reuters) - Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd (VAH.AX) said on Thursday that Connectivity Pte Ltd is seeking to exit its 35% minority stake in the carrier’s Velocity frequent flyer program.

Virgin added that it intended to stay a majority investor in Velocity Frequent Flyer Holdco Pty Ltd, and was committed to long-term growth at Velocity.

Connectivity Pte Ltd, or Affinity, has asked Virgin to explore various options for the stake sale, Australia’s second-largest airline said in a statement.

No time-frame or terms have been set, it added.

Affinity’s decision to exit Velocity comes as Virgin expects to post a loss this year, despite reporting its best half-year profit in a decade.

The carrier flagged weaker demand in both corporate and leisure sectors back in May, hurt by faltering consumer spending and business confidence in Australia.

Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
