Virgin Australia's frequent-flyer partner seeks to sell stake

(Reuters) - Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd (VAH.AX) said on Thursday that Connectivity Pte Ltd is seeking to exit its 35% minority stake in the carrier’s Velocity frequent flyer program.
Virgin added that it intended to stay a majority investor in Velocity Frequent Flyer Holdco Pty Ltd, and was committed to long-term growth at Velocity.
Connectivity Pte Ltd, or Affinity, has asked Virgin to explore various options for the stake sale, Australia’s second-largest airline said in a statement.
No time-frame or terms have been set, it added.
Affinity’s decision to exit Velocity comes as Virgin expects to post a loss this year, despite reporting its best half-year profit in a decade.
The carrier flagged weaker demand in both corporate and leisure sectors back in May, hurt by faltering consumer spending and business confidence in Australia.
Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates