Branson's Virgin Galactic posts quarterly loss of $73 million

FILE PHOTO: Sir Richard Branson stands on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) ahead of Virgin Galactic (SPCE) trading in New York, U.S., October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - Billionaire Richard Branson’s space tourism company, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE.N), said on Tuesday net losses widened to $73 million in the fourth quarter from $46 million in the year-ago period, in its first financial results as a publicly traded company.

The fourth-quarter results come as the money-losing company is aiming for a first flight later this year with Branson on board, while seeking a new source of revenue in thousands of potential space travelers.