Virgin money bans cryptocurrency purchases on its credit cards

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Virgin Money (VM.L) has banned purchases of cryptocurrencies on its credit cards, a spokesman said on Monday, after similar moves by Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) and several U.S. investment banks.

“Following a review of our policies, I can confirm customers will no longer be able to use their Virgin Money credit card to purchase cryptocurrencies,” the spokesman said. “This only applies to our credit cards and not our debit card.”