British bank CYBG's shares rise on progress in Virgin Money bid

LONDON (Reuters) - Shares in lender CYBG rose 3 percent on Monday after it announced a revised bid for rival Virgin Money (VM.L), increasing the likelihood of a deal that would create a new competitor to Britain’s biggest banks.

Signage is see outside a branch of Virgin Money in Manchester, Britain September 21, 2017. Picture taken September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble

The merger would create significant efficiency gains, the boards of the two companies said in a joint statement.

CYBG (CYBGC.L) said on Sunday it had raised its offer to buy Virgin Money by a 7 percent increase in the exchange ratio through an all-share combination.

Virgin Money shares fell by as much as 3 percent on Monday before recovering to be flat by 0708, reflecting concern by analysts that CYBG is getting the better deal of the two banks under the current deal terms.

“With Virgin Money management clearly showing less enthusiasm for the fight than we believe is warranted... we suspect that the deal will go through on these revised terms,” said Edward Firth, analyst at KBW.

“A clear home-run for CYBG; a reasonable return for Virgin Money shareholders who have had some years of frustration.”

Under the terms of CYBG’s revised proposal, Virgin Money shareholders would own about 38 percent of the combined group compared with the original 36.5 percent offer.

Virgin Money shareholders would also be entitled to retain any dividend declared and paid in respect of the period ending June 30.

CYBG now has until June 18 to make a firm offer.