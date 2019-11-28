Virgin Money UK posts lower annual profit, cancels dividend

FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside a branch of Virgin Money in Manchester, Britain, November 20, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

(Reuters) - Virgin Money UK Plc (VMUK.L) on Thursday reported a 7% fall in full-year underlying profit and suspended its dividend for the year, as the lender set aside more money to settle a pension mis-selling scandal in Britain.

The owner of Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank said underlying pretax profit dropped to 539 million pounds ($691.54 million) for the 12 months ended Sept. 30 from 581 million pounds a year earlier.