Virgin Money UK posts lower annual profit, cancels dividend

(Reuters) - Virgin Money UK Plc (VMUK.L) on Thursday reported a 7% fall in full-year underlying profit and suspended its dividend for the year, as the lender set aside more money to settle a pension mis-selling scandal in Britain.
The owner of Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank said underlying pretax profit dropped to 539 million pounds ($691.54 million) for the 12 months ended Sept. 30 from 581 million pounds a year earlier.
Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta