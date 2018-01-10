Democrat concedes in Virginia race after losing lottery drawing

(Reuters) - A Virginia Democrat who lost a tied race for the state House of Delegates in a lottery-style drawing conceded on Wednesday but said she would run again in 2019.

Shelly Simonds said she would not seek a second recount in her disputed race with Republican incumbent David Yancey. He won the deadlocked Newport News race last week when election officials drew his name from a bowl.

“We’ve had an amazing civics lesson in the power of every vote, and I hope the legacy of this campaign will be record high turnout in Newport News forever more,” she said in a statement.

Simonds’ announcement came ahead of Wednesday’s start of Virginia’s legislative session. Republicans hold a slim 51-49 advantage in House seats after Democrats notched massive gains in November elections.

In another disputed Virginia House of Delegates race, a U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals panel on Wednesday rejected a bid by voters to keep a Republican from being seated because some voters had cast ballots in the wrong Fredericksburg-area district.