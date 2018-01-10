FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigates
Future Of Money
Politics
FirstJobs
LifeLessons
Commentary
#Politics
January 10, 2018 / 4:59 PM / in 14 minutes

Democrat concedes in Virginia race after losing lottery drawing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Virginia Democrat who lost a tied race for the state House of Delegates in a lottery-style drawing conceded on Wednesday but said she would run again in 2019.

Shelly Simonds said she would not seek a second recount in her disputed race with Republican incumbent David Yancey. He won the deadlocked Newport News race last week when election officials drew his name from a bowl.

“We’ve had an amazing civics lesson in the power of every vote, and I hope the legacy of this campaign will be record high turnout in Newport News forever more,” she said in a statement.

Simonds’ announcement came ahead of Wednesday’s start of Virginia’s legislative session. Republicans hold a slim 51-49 advantage in House seats after Democrats notched massive gains in November elections.

In another disputed Virginia House of Delegates race, a U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals panel on Wednesday rejected a bid by voters to keep a Republican from being seated because some voters had cast ballots in the wrong Fredericksburg-area district.

Reporting by Ian Simpson in Washington; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.