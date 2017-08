William Charles Morva is pictured in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters June 29, 2017. Virginia Department of Corrections/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) - The scheduled execution of convicted killer William Morva will go ahead on Thursday despite widespread pleas that he should be spared on grounds of mental illness, Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe said in a statement.

Morva, 35, was convicted for shooting an unarmed security guard and a sheriff's deputy in 2006 while trying to escape from custody.