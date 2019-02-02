Virginia governor says he will stay in job; denies appearing in racist photo

FILE PHOTO: Democratic candidate for governor Ralph Northam speaks after his election night victory at the campus of George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein/File Photo

(Reuters) - Virginia Governor Ralph Northam on Saturday resisted mounting pressure to resign from his post and said he did not appear in a yearbook photo from decades earlier, reversing his statement from a day earlier that it depicted him in racist garb at a party.

“It is definitely not me,” Northam said at a news conference in Richmond, Virginia, adding that he would continue being governor as long as he felt comfortable doing the job.